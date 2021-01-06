HT Auto
Mahindra XUV500 vs Toyota Innova Crysta

XUV500
Mahindra XUV500
W5
₹13.15 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
2.7 GX 7 STR
₹16.26 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
mHawk1552TR-FE
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
1057-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
360 Nm @ 1750 rpm245 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
15.1-
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
153 bhp @ 3750 rpm164 bhp @ 5200 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedNo
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
2179 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2694 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Third Row AC
Blower, Vents on Side PanelsVents on Roof
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents on PillarsSeparate Zone, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
16,92,10120,04,003
Ex-Showroom Price
14,22,85017,18,000
RTO
1,82,6861,87,800
Insurance
66,65897,703
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
600500
Other Charges
00
EMI
35,95443,073
Delhi
