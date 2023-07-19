In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra XUV500 and Toyota Innova Crysta, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra XUV500 Price starts at Rs. 13.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W5, Toyota Innova Crysta Price starts at Rs. 19.72 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for GX Diesel Manual 7 STR. XUV500: 2179 cc engine, 15.1 kmpl mileage. Innova Crysta: 2393 cc engine, 9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XUV500 vs Innova Crysta Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xuv500
|Innova crysta
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 13.15 Lakhs
|₹ 19.72 Lakhs
|Mileage
|15.1 kmpl
|9 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2179 cc
|2393 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual
|Cylinders
|4
|4