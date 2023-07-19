XUV500 vs Tiago EV [2022-2026] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xuv500 Tiago ev [2022-2026] Brand Mahindra Tata Price ₹ 13.15 Lakhs ₹ 7.99 Lakhs Range - 250-315 km/charge Mileage 15.1 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 19.2 kWh Engine Capacity 2179 cc - Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 2 Hours 36 Minutes(7.2 kW AC Charger)

In 2026 when choosing among the Mahindra XUV500 and Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra XUV500 Price starts at Rs. 13.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W5 and Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE Medium Range. XUV500: 2179 cc engine, 15.1 kmpl mileage. Tiago EV [2022-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 19.2 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.