In 2024 when choosing between the Mahindra XUV500 and Tata Tiago, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing between the Mahindra XUV500 and Tata Tiago, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra XUV500 Price starts at Rs 13.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W5, Tata Tiago Price starts at Rs 5.6 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XE. XUV500: 2179 cc engine, 15.1 kmpl mileage. Tiago: 1199 cc engine, 19.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less