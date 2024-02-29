In 2024 when choosing among the Mahindra XUV500 and Tata Punch EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing among the Mahindra XUV500 and Tata Punch EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra XUV500 Price starts at Rs. 13.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W5 and Tata Punch EV Price starts at Rs. 10.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart 3.3. XUV500: 2179 cc engine, 15.1 kmpl mileage. Punch EV gets a battery pack of up to 25 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. XUV500 vs Punch EV Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xuv500 Punch ev Brand Mahindra Tata Price ₹ 13.15 Lakhs ₹ 10.99 Lakhs Range - 315-421 km/charge Mileage 15.1 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 25 kWh Engine Capacity 2179 cc - Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Charging Time - -