XUV500 vs Nexon EV Prime Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xuv500 nexon ev prime Brand Mahindra Tata Price ₹ 13.15 Lakhs ₹ 14.99 Lakhs Range - 312 km/charge Mileage 15.1 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 30.2 kwh Engine Capacity 2179 cc - Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 9 Hrs

In 2026 when choosing among the Mahindra XUV500 and Tata Nexon EV Prime, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra XUV500 Price starts at Rs. 13.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W5 and Tata Nexon EV Prime Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM. XUV500: 2179 cc engine, 15.1 kmpl mileage. Nexon EV Prime gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.