XUV500 vs Nexon EV Max Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xuv500 Nexon ev max Brand Mahindra Tata Price ₹ 13.15 Lakhs ₹ 17.74 Lakhs Range - 453 km/charge Mileage 15.1 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 40.5 kwh Engine Capacity 2179 cc - Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 15 Hrs

In 2026 when choosing among the Mahindra XUV500 and Tata Nexon EV Max, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra XUV500 Price starts at Rs. 13.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W5 and Tata Nexon EV Max Price starts at Rs. 17.74 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XZ Plus 3.3 KW. XUV500: 2179 cc engine, 15.1 kmpl mileage. Nexon EV Max gets a battery pack of up to 40.5 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.