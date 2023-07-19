In 2026 when choosing among the Mahindra XUV500 and Tata Nexon EV Max, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra XUV500 Price starts at Rs. 13.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W5 and Tata Nexon EV Max Price starts at Rs. 17.74 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XZ Plus 3.3 KW. XUV500: 2179 cc engine, 15.1 kmpl mileage. Nexon EV Max gets a battery pack of up to 40.5 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XUV500 vs Nexon EV Max Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xuv500
|Nexon ev max
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 13.15 Lakhs
|₹ 17.74 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|453 km/charge
|Mileage
|15.1 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|40.5 kwh
|Engine Capacity
|2179 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|15 Hrs