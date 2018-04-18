HT Auto
Mahindra XUV500 vs Tata Nexon EV

XUV500
Mahindra XUV500
W5
₹13.15 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Nexon EV
Tata Nexon EV
Creative Plus Medium Range
₹14.74 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
mHawk155-
Others
Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
1057325 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
360 Nm @ 1750 rpm-
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsAutomatic, Paddle Shift
Mileage (ARAI)
15.1-
Drivetrain
FWD-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
153 bhp @ 3750 rpm-
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Engine
2179 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt-
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Cruise Control
No-
Heater
Yes-
Third Row AC
Blower, Vents on Side Panels-
Parking Sensors
Rear-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No-
Parking Assist
No-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)-
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Rear AC
Blower, Vents on Pillars-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
16,92,10115,46,244
Ex-Showroom Price
14,22,85014,74,000
RTO
1,82,68612,000
Insurance
66,65859,744
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
600500
Other Charges
00
EMI
35,95433,234

