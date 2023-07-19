XUV500 vs Nexon [2020-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xuv500 Nexon [2020-2023] Brand Mahindra Tata Price ₹ 13.15 Lakhs ₹ 7 Lakhs Mileage 15.1 kmpl 17.05 to 24.07 kmpl Engine Capacity 2179 cc 1199 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra XUV500 and Tata Nexon [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra XUV500 Price starts at Rs. 13.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W5, Tata Nexon [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 7 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE. XUV500: 2179 cc engine, 15.1 kmpl mileage. Nexon [2020-2023]: 1199 cc engine, 17.05 to 24.07 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.