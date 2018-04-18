HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsXUV500 vs Nexon [-] [2020-2023]

Mahindra XUV500 vs Tata Nexon [-] [2020-2023]

XUV500
Mahindra XUV500
W5
₹13.15 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Nexon [-] [2020-2023]
Tata Nexon [-] [2020-2023]
XE
₹7.00 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
mHawk1551.2L Turbocharged Revotron
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
1057765.6
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
360 Nm @ 1750 rpm170 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
15.117.4
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
153 bhp @ 3750 rpm118 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
2179 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 2 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Third Row AC
Blower, Vents on Side Panels-
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents on Pillars-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
16,92,1018,19,151
Ex-Showroom Price
14,22,8507,28,900
RTO
1,82,68657,973
Insurance
66,65831,778
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
600500
Other Charges
00
EMI
35,95417,606

