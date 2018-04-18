Saved Articles

Mahindra XUV500 vs Tata Harrier [2019-2023]

In 2023 when choosing between the Mahindra XUV500 and Tata Harrier [2019-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

XUV500
Mahindra XUV500
W5
₹13.15 Lakhs*
Harrier [2019-2023]
Tata Harrier [2019-2023]
XE
₹13.84 Lakhs*
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
mHawk1552.0 L Kryotec
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
1057817.5
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
360 Nm @ 1750 rpm350 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
15.116.35
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
153 bhp @ 3750 rpm168 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Fuel Type
DieselDiesel
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
2179 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1956 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Third Row AC
Blower, Vents on Side Panels-
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents on PillarsVents on Pillars
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
16,92,10116,95,677
Ex-Showroom Price
14,22,85014,39,900
RTO
1,82,6861,86,937
Insurance
66,65868,340
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
600500
Other Charges
00
EMI
35,95436,446

