Mahindra XUV500 vs Tata Altroz CNG

In 2024 when choosing between the Mahindra XUV500 and Tata Altroz CNG, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

XUV500
Mahindra XUV500
W5
₹13.15 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Altroz CNG
Tata Altroz CNG
XE
₹7.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
mHawk1551.2 L CNG
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
1057-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
360 Nm @ 1750 rpm103 Nm @ 3300 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
15.1-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
153 bhp @ 3750 rpm72 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2179 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Third Row AC
Blower, Vents on Side Panels-
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents on Pillars-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
16,92,1018,52,048
Ex-Showroom Price
14,22,8507,55,400
RTO
1,82,68654,324
Insurance
66,65841,824
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
600500
Other Charges
00
EMI
35,95418,313

    Latest News

    Safety ratings have been playing a crucial role for cars in India to convince buyers in favour or against those models.
    Tata Nexon to Mahindra XUV700: How 5-star GNCAP safety ratings boosted these Indian cars' sales performance
    20 Dec 2023
    Tata Motors is planning a price hike for its entire range of passenger vehicles including electric cars from January 2024.
    Tiago to Safari: Tata cars in India set to be costlier from this date
    28 Nov 2023
    Electric cars and CNG vehicles played a key role in Tata Motors' growth trajectory over the last three months.
    Nexon, Safari SUVs propel Tata Motors to post 8% growth in December 2023, EV and CNG cars play key role
    1 Jan 2024
    Tata Motors is expected to launch around eight new models in coming days. Some of these models, including the Punch EV and Harrier EV, have already been confirmed for launch by next year.
    Punch, Curvv, Harrier EVs: 8 Upcoming new Tata Motors cars expected to launch in India soon
    30 Nov 2023
      News

    Latest Videos

    Altroz is the third CNG model to be launched by Tata Motors after the Tigor and Tiago. However, the Altroz is the first model to be equipped with twin-cylinder technology that opens up more boot space than any of its rivals.
    Tata Altroz CNG: First Drive Review
    29 May 2023
    Petrol vs CNG vs Diesel Cars vs EV - Which is Better?
    Petrol vs CNG vs Diesel Cars vs EV - Which is Better? | All Things Auto
    7 Jul 2023
    The Tata Motors pavilion at the Auto Expo 2023 showcased from EVs to CNG vehicles as well as concept cars to give an idea of things to come from the Indian carmaker in near future.
    From electric cars to CNG vehicles: Tata Motors’ strategy for India explained
    17 Jan 2023
    Are You Thinking About Buying A New Car in India
    Are You Thinking About Buying A New Car in India | All Things Auto
    30 Jun 2023
