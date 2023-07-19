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Mahindra XUV500 vs Tata Altroz

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra XUV500 and Tata Altroz, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra XUV500 Price starts at Rs. 13.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W5, Tata Altroz Price starts at Rs. 6.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart Petrol 5MT. XUV500: 2179 cc engine, 15.1 kmpl mileage. Altroz: 1199 cc engine, 19.5 to 26.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XUV500 vs Altroz Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xuv500 Altroz
BrandMahindraTata
Price₹ 13.15 Lakhs₹ 6.3 Lakhs
Mileage15.1 kmpl19.5 to 26.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity2179 cc1199 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders43

Filters
XUV500
Mahindra XUV500
W5
₹13.15 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Altroz
Tata Altroz
Smart Petrol 5MT
₹6.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Mahindra XUV500 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Side Mirror Body
Airbags
Dashboard
Headlight
Infotainment System Main Menu
Rear View
Grille
Steering Wheel
Front Fog Lamp
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Specification
Engine Type
mHawk1551.2 Revotron
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
1057-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
360 Nm @ 1750 rpm115 Nm @ 3250 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
15.1-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
153 bhp @ 3750 rpm87 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2179 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.65 metres
Rear Brake Type
DiscDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
235 / 65 R17185 / 60 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Multi-link type with anti-roll barTwist Beam with Coil Spring and Shock Absorber
Front Suspension
McPherson type with anti-roll barIndependent MacPherson Dual Path Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
235 / 65 R17185 / 60 R16
Ground Clearance
200165 mm
Length
45853990 mm
Wheelbase
27002501 mm
Height
17851523 mm
Width
18901755 mm
Bootspace
93345 litres
No of Seating Rows
32 Rows
Seating Capacity
75 Person
Doors
55 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
7037 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesNo
Third Row AC
Blower, Vents on Side Panels-
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Manual
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents on Pillars-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes-
Instantaneous Consumption
No-
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesNo
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Seat Adjustment
2 Way-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteRemote
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableExternally Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearAll
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesNo
One Touch -Down
NoNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
BlackBlack
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseManual
Rear Wiper
YesNo
One Touch - Up
NoNo
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cup Holders
Front & Rear-
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes-
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNot Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000100000
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorHalogen Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Daytime Running Lights
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
CD Player
Yes-
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
NoNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
YesNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6No
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesNo
AM/FM Radio
YesNo
Head Unit Size
2 Din-
DVD Playback
NoNo
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
YesNo
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Voice Command
No-
Aux Compatibility
YesNo
Display
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
No-
Alexa Compatibility
No-
Emergency Call
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Hill Descent Control
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
NoNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoNo
Third Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
YesNo
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench-
Split Rear Seat
60:40 splitNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Interior Colours
Premium Black & Grey-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
16,92,1017,17,707
Ex-Showroom Price
14,22,8506,29,990
RTO
1,82,68655,529
Insurance
66,65831,688
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
600500
Other Charges
00
EMI
35,95415,426
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Premium features setMultiple engine optionsWell designed

Cons

Lack of quality at placesLethargic diesel engineNoisy cabin for CNG variants

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