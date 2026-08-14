XUV500 vs Rapid TSI Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xuv500 Rapid tsi Brand Mahindra Skoda Price ₹ 13.15 Lakhs ₹ 7.79 Lakhs Mileage 15.1 kmpl 16.2 to 18.9 kmpl Engine Capacity 2179 cc 999 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra XUV500 and Skoda Rapid TSI, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra XUV500 Price starts at Rs. 13.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W5, Skoda Rapid TSI Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Rider. XUV500: 2179 cc engine, 15.1 kmpl mileage. Rapid TSI: 999 cc engine, 16.2 to 18.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.