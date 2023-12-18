Saved Articles

Mahindra XUV500 vs Nissan Magnite

In 2024 when choosing between the Mahindra XUV500 and Nissan Magnite, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

XUV500
Mahindra XUV500
W5
₹13.15 Lakhs*
Magnite
Nissan Magnite
XE
₹6.00 Lakhs*
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
mHawk1551.0L B4D
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
1057750
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
360 Nm @ 1750 rpm96 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
15.118.75
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
153 bhp @ 3750 rpm71 bhp @ 6250 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedNo
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
2179 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Third Row AC
Blower, Vents on Side Panels-
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents on Pillars-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
16,92,1016,70,053
Ex-Showroom Price
14,22,8505,99,900
RTO
1,82,68635,426
Insurance
66,65834,227
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
600500
Other Charges
00
EMI
35,95414,402

