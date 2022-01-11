XUV500 vs Kicks Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xuv500 Kicks Brand Mahindra Nissan Price ₹ 13.15 Lakhs ₹ 9.5 Lakhs Mileage 15.1 kmpl 13.9 to 15.8 kmpl Engine Capacity 2179 cc 1330 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra XUV500 and Nissan Kicks, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra XUV500 Price starts at Rs. 13.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W5, Nissan Kicks Price starts at Rs. 9.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XL 1.5. XUV500: 2179 cc engine, 15.1 kmpl mileage. Kicks: 1330 cc engine, 13.9 to 15.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.