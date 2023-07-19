XUV500 vs Hector Plus [2023-2025] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xuv500 Hector plus [2023-2025] Brand Mahindra MG Price ₹ 13.15 Lakhs ₹ 17.5 Lakhs Mileage 15.1 kmpl 12.34 to 15.58 kmpl Engine Capacity 2179 cc 1451 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra XUV500 and MG Hector Plus [2023-2025], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra XUV500 Price starts at Rs. 13.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W5, MG Hector Plus [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 17.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Style 2.0 Diesel 6 STR. XUV500: 2179 cc engine, 15.1 kmpl mileage. Hector Plus [2023-2025]: 1451 cc engine, 12.34 to 15.58 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.