|Engine Type
|mHawk155
|1.5 Turbocharged Intercooled Petrol
|Others
|Idle Start/Stop
|-
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|-
|Driving Range
|1057
|-
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|360 Nm @ 1750 rpm
|250 Nm @ 1600 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual - 6 Gears
|Manual - 6 Gears
|Mileage (ARAI)
|15.1
|-
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|FWD
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|153 bhp @ 3750 rpm
|141 bhp @ 5000 rpm
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Turbocharged
|Turbocharged
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|-
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine
|2179 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|1451 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt
|Tilt
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|Yes
|Cruise Control
|No
|No
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Third Row AC
|Blower, Vents on Side Panels
|-
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|No
|No
|Parking Assist
|No
|No
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Co-Driver Only
|No
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Manual)
|Yes (Manual)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Manual - Internal Only
|Manual - Internal Only
|12V Power Outlets
|Yes
|1
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Rear AC
|Blower, Vents on Pillars
|Vents Behind Front Armrest
|On-Road Price
|₹16,92,101
|₹17,00,806
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹14,22,850
|₹14,72,800
|RTO
|₹1,82,686
|₹1,59,280
|Insurance
|₹66,658
|₹68,226
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹600
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹35,954
|₹36,556