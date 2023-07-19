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Mahindra XUV500 vs MG Hector

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra XUV500 and MG Hector, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra XUV500 Price starts at Rs. 13.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W5, MG Hector Price starts at Rs. 11.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Style 1.5 Turbo MT. XUV500: 2179 cc engine, 15.1 kmpl mileage. Hector: 1451 cc engine, 12.34 to 13.79 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XUV500 vs Hector Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xuv500 Hector
BrandMahindraMG
Price₹ 13.15 Lakhs₹ 11.99 Lakhs
Mileage15.1 kmpl12.34 to 13.79 kmpl
Engine Capacity2179 cc1451 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
XUV500
Mahindra XUV500
W5
₹13.15 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Hector
MG Hector
Style 1.5 Turbo MT
₹11.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Mahindra XUV500 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Airbags
Dashboard
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Specification
Engine Type
mHawk1551.5 Turbocharged Intercooled Petrol
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
1057-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
360 Nm @ 1750 rpm250 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
15.113.79 kmpl
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
153 bhp @ 3750 rpm141 bhp @ 5200 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2179 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1451 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.6-
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
235 / 65 R17215 / 60 R17
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Multi-link type with anti-roll barBeam Assemble + Coil Spring
Front Suspension
McPherson type with anti-roll barMacpherson Strut + Coil Springs
Rear Tyres
235 / 65 R17215 / 60 R17
Ground Clearance
200-
Length
45854655 mm
Wheelbase
27001760 mm
Height
17851760 mm
Width
18901835 mm
Bootspace
93587 litres
No of Seating Rows
32 Rows
Seating Capacity
75 Person
Doors
55 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
7060 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Third Row AC
Blower, Vents on Side Panels-
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Manual
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone with Fan speed control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents on PillarsBlower with Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
YesYes
Instantaneous Consumption
NoYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue
Average Speed
YesNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteRemote
Rub - Strips
NoSilver
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
NoSilver
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
NoAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
BlackSilver
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release-
Rear Wiper
Yes-
One Touch - Up
NoDriver
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes-
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000100000
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorHalogen Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
NoLED
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
CD Player
Yes-
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
64
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
2 DinNot Available
DVD Playback
No-
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Voice Command
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
NoDigital Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
No-
Alexa Compatibility
No-
Emergency Call
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
YesYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoNo
Third Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
YesWith Cup Holder
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench-
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)
Interior Colours
Premium Black & GreyBlack
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
FullFlat
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
16,92,10113,77,549
Ex-Showroom Price
14,22,85011,99,000
RTO
1,82,6861,19,900
Insurance
66,65858,149
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
600500
Other Charges
00
EMI
35,95429,608

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