In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra XUV500 and MG Hector, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra XUV500 Price starts at Rs. 13.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W5, MG Hector Price starts at Rs. 11.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Style 1.5 Turbo MT. XUV500: 2179 cc engine, 15.1 kmpl mileage. Hector: 1451 cc engine, 12.34 to 13.79 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XUV500 vs Hector Comparison