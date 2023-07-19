In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra XUV500 and MG Astor, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra XUV500 Price starts at Rs. 13.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W5, MG Astor Price starts at Rs. 9.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sprint. XUV500: 2179 cc engine, 15.1 kmpl mileage. Astor: 1498 cc engine, 14.82 to 15.43 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XUV500 vs Astor Comparison