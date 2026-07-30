XUV500 vs XL6 [2019-2022] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xuv500 Xl6 [2019-2022] Brand Mahindra Maruti Suzuki Price ₹ 13.15 Lakhs ₹ 9.85 Lakhs Mileage 15.1 kmpl 17.99 to 19.01 kmpl Engine Capacity 2179 cc 1462 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra XUV500 and Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra XUV500 Price starts at Rs. 13.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W5, Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022] Price starts at Rs. 9.85 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Zeta MT Petrol. XUV500: 2179 cc engine, 15.1 kmpl mileage. XL6 [2019-2022]: 1462 cc engine, 17.99 to 19.01 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.