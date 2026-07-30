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HomeCompare CarsXUV500 vs XL6 [2019-2022]

Mahindra XUV500 vs Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022]

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra XUV500 and Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra XUV500 Price starts at Rs. 13.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W5, Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022] Price starts at Rs. 9.85 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Zeta MT Petrol. XUV500: 2179 cc engine, 15.1 kmpl mileage. XL6 [2019-2022]: 1462 cc engine, 17.99 to 19.01 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XUV500 vs XL6 [2019-2022] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xuv500 Xl6 [2019-2022]
BrandMahindraMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 13.15 Lakhs₹ 9.85 Lakhs
Mileage15.1 kmpl17.99 to 19.01 kmpl
Engine Capacity2179 cc1462 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
XUV500
Mahindra XUV500
W5
₹13.15 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
XL6 [2019-2022]
Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022]
Zeta MT Petrol
₹9.85 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Mahindra XUV500 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
mHawk155K15B Smart Hybrid
Others
Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
1057855.45
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
360 Nm @ 1750 rpm138 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
15.119.01
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
153 bhp @ 3750 rpm103 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
2179 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.65.2
Rear Brake Type
DiscDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
235 / 65 R17185 / 65 R15
Wheels
Steel RimsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Multi-link type with anti-roll barTorsion Beam & Coil Spring
Front Suspension
McPherson type with anti-roll barMacPherson Strut & Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
235 / 65 R17185 / 65 R15
Ground Clearance
200180
Length
45854445
Wheelbase
27002740
Height
17851700
Width
18901775
Bootspace
93209
No of Seating Rows
33
Seating Capacity
76
Doors
55
Fuel Tank Capacity
7045
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoYes
Heater
YesYes
Third Row AC
Blower, Vents on Side Panels-
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes3
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents on PillarsVents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
YesYes
Instantaneous Consumption
NoYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way6 Way
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteKeyless
Rub - Strips
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
NoCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
NoDriver
Rain-sensing Wipers
No-
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredChrome
Interior Door Handles
BlackChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBlack
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
YesYes
One Touch - Up
NoDriver
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront Only
Third Row Cup Holders
YesYes
Warranty (Years)
32
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
10000040000
Cornering Headlights
No-
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Daytime Running Lights
NoLED
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Puddle Lamps
No-
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
CD Player
Yes-
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
66
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
2 DinNot Available
DVD Playback
No-
MP3 Playback
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
No-
Voice Command
NoYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
NoTouch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoOptional
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
NoOptional
Find My Car
NoOptional
Alexa Compatibility
No-
Emergency Call
NoOptional
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No-
Hill Hold Control
NoNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoNo
Hill Descent Control
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested3 Star (Global NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No-
Third Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split50:50 split
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
YesYes
3rd Row Seats Type
BenchBench
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split-
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Premium Black & GreyBlack
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchCaptain Seats
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
FullPartial
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
16,92,10111,34,910
Ex-Showroom Price
14,22,8509,98,000
RTO
1,82,68683,470
Insurance
66,65842,940
Accessories Charges
010,000
FastTag Charges
600500
Other Charges
00
EMI
35,95424,393
Expert Rating
-

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