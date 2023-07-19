In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra XUV500 and Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra XUV500 Price starts at Rs. 13.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W5, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Price starts at Rs. 8.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Sigma. XUV500: 2179 cc engine, 15.1 kmpl mileage. S-Cross: 1462 cc engine, 18.4 to 18.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XUV500 vs S-Cross Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xuv500
|S-cross
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 13.15 Lakhs
|₹ 8.39 Lakhs
|Mileage
|15.1 kmpl
|18.4 to 18.5 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2179 cc
|1462 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4