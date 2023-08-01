In 2024 when choosing between the Mahindra XUV500 and Maruti Suzuki Ignis, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing between the Mahindra XUV500 and Maruti Suzuki Ignis, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra XUV500 Price starts at Rs. 13.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W5, Maruti Suzuki Ignis Price starts at Rs. 5.84 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma 1.2 MT. XUV500: 2179 cc engine, 15.1 kmpl mileage. Ignis: 1197 cc engine, 20.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. XUV500 vs Ignis Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xuv500 Ignis Brand Mahindra Maruti Suzuki Price ₹ 13.15 Lakhs ₹ 5.84 Lakhs Mileage 15.1 kmpl 20.8 kmpl Engine Capacity 2179 cc 1197 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4