Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsXUV500 vs Ignis

Mahindra XUV500 vs Maruti Suzuki Ignis

In 2024 when choosing between the Mahindra XUV500 and Maruti Suzuki Ignis, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

XUV500 vs Ignis Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xuv500 Ignis
BrandMahindraMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 13.15 Lakhs₹ 5.84 Lakhs
Mileage15.1 kmpl20.8 kmpl
Engine Capacity2179 cc1197 cc
TransmissionManual, AutomaticManual, Automatic
Cylinders44
...Read More

Filters
XUV500
Mahindra XUV500
W5
₹13.15 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Ignis
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
Sigma 1.2 MT
₹5.84 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
mHawk1551.2L VVT
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
1057668.48
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
360 Nm @ 1750 rpm113 Nm @ 4200 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
15.120.89
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
153 bhp @ 3750 rpm82 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedNo
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
2179 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Third Row AC
Blower, Vents on Side Panels-
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents on Pillars-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
16,92,1016,42,026
Ex-Showroom Price
14,22,8505,84,000
RTO
1,82,68628,190
Insurance
66,65829,336
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
600500
Other Charges
00
EMI
35,95413,799
Expert Rating
-

Trending cars

  • Hyundai Creta

    • Hyundai Creta

    ₹11 - 20.15 Lakhs
  • Mahindra Thar

    • Mahindra Thar

    ₹11.25 - 17.6 Lakhs
  • Tata Punch

    • Tata Punch

    ₹6 - 10.1 Lakhs
  • Tata Nexon

    • Tata Nexon

    ₹8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
  • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Cars

    Latest News

    While Maruti Suzuki witnessed a significant surge in utility vehicle sales in July 2023, hatchback sales have declined substantially compared to the same month of 2022.
    SUVs help Maruti Suzuki to post over 1.80 lakh sales in July, hatchback numbers decline
    1 Aug 2023
    Both micro SUVs use a 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated petrol engine.
    Tata Punch vs Maruti Ignis: Which micro SUV should you buy?
    9 Feb 2024
    If you are looking for affordable clutch-less automatic cars under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10 lakh and that too without going for the entry-level small hatchbacks, here are the top five options for you.
    Maruti Suzuki Ignis to Hyundai Exter: Top 5 automatic cars under 10 lakh
    29 Jan 2024
    Maruti Suzuki's overall car production dipped by one per cent in September 2023.
    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 and S-Presso record a 70% slump in production
    4 Oct 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Mahindra Thar.e electric concept SUV has made its first appearance on global stage at an event in South Africa on August 15.
    Mahindra Thar.e Concept EV first look: The future of electric off-road SUVs?
    16 Aug 2023
    Maruti Suzuki has launched the Invicto premium MPV, its biggest and most expensive car in the lineup. Based on Toyota Innova HyCross, the Invicto comes at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Watch Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV review: Worthy challenger to Toyota Innova HyCross?
    11 Jul 2023
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto has been launched at an introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto launched in India: First Look
    5 Jul 2023
    Are You Thinking About Buying A New Car in India
    Are You Thinking About Buying A New Car in India | All Things Auto
    30 Jun 2023
    View all
     