In 2024 when choosing between the Mahindra XUV500 and Maruti Suzuki Ignis, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
In 2024 when choosing between the Mahindra XUV500 and Maruti Suzuki Ignis, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
Mahindra XUV500 Price starts at Rs. 13.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W5, Maruti Suzuki Ignis Price starts at Rs. 5.84 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma 1.2 MT.
XUV500: 2179 cc engine, 15.1 kmpl mileage.
Ignis: 1197 cc engine, 20.8 kmpl mileage.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XUV500 vs Ignis Comparison
...Read More
Read Less
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xuv500
|Ignis
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 13.15 Lakhs
|₹ 5.84 Lakhs
|Mileage
|15.1 kmpl
|20.8 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2179 cc
|1197 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4