In 2026 when choosing among the Mahindra XUV500 and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra XUV500 Price starts at Rs. 13.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W5 and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Price starts at Rs. 10.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma Smart Hybrid. XUV500: 2179 cc engine, 15.1 kmpl mileage. Grand Vitara: 1462 cc engine, 20.58 to 27.97 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XUV500 vs Grand Vitara Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xuv500
|Grand vitara
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 13.15 Lakhs
|₹ 10.77 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|950 km/charge
|Mileage
|15.1 kmpl
|20.58 to 27.97 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|2179 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-