XUV500 vs Celerio X Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xuv500 Celerio x Brand Mahindra Maruti Suzuki Price ₹ 13.15 Lakhs ₹ 5.11 Lakhs Mileage 15.1 kmpl 21.6 kmpl Engine Capacity 2179 cc 998 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra XUV500 and Maruti Suzuki Celerio X, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra XUV500 Price starts at Rs. 13.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W5, Maruti Suzuki Celerio X Price starts at Rs. 5.11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Vxi. XUV500: 2179 cc engine, 15.1 kmpl mileage. Celerio X: 998 cc engine, 21.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.