In 2026 when choosing among the Mahindra XUV 400 EV and Volkswagen T-Roc, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra XUV 400 EV Price starts at Rs. 15.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for EC Pro 34.5 kWh and Volkswagen T-Roc Price starts at Rs. 21.35 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 1.5 TSI. XUV 400 EV gets a battery pack of up to 34.5 kWh. T-Roc: 1498 cc engine, 17.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XUV 400 EV vs T-Roc Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xuv 400 ev
|T-roc
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 15.49 Lakhs
|₹ 21.35 Lakhs
|Range
|375-456 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|17.8 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|34.5 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1498 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|6 Hours 30 Minutes(7.2 kW Ac Charger)
|-