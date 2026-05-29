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Mahindra XUV 400 EV vs Volkswagen Taigun

In 2026 when choosing among the Mahindra XUV 400 EV and Volkswagen Taigun, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra XUV 400 EV Price starts at Rs. 15.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for EC Pro 34.5 kWh and Volkswagen Taigun Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Comfortline 1.0L TSI MT 6-Speed Manual. XUV 400 EV gets a battery pack of up to 34.5 kWh. Taigun: 999 cc engine, 18.85 to 19.98 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XUV 400 EV vs Taigun Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xuv 400 ev Taigun
BrandMahindraVolkswagen
Price₹ 15.49 Lakhs₹ 11 Lakhs
Range375-456 km/charge-
Mileage-18.85 to 19.98 kmpl
Battery Capacity34.5 kWh-
Engine Capacity-999 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual, Automatic
Charging Time6 Hours 30 Minutes(7.2 kW Ac Charger)-

Filters
XUV 400 EV
Mahindra XUV 400 EV
EC Pro 34.5 kWh
₹15.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
Comfortline 1.0L TSI MT 6-Speed Manual
₹11 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Mahindra XUV 400 EV Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Rear View
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Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode-
Battery Capacity
34.5 kWh-
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle-
Driving Range
375 Km-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
310 Nm178Nm@1850-4000rpm
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport ModeManual
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
148 bhp114bhp@5000-5500rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Motor Performance
148 bhp 310 Nm-
Charging Time
6 Hours 30 Minutes(7.2 kW Ac Charger)-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Max Speed
150 Kmph-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.3 metres5.05 m
Rear Brake Type
DiscDrum
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Front Tyres
205 / 65 R16205/60 R16
Wheels
Steel Rims-
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Electric
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Twist beam suspension with coil springRear twist beam
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut with anti-roll barMacPherson Strut suspension
Rear Tyres
205 / 65 R16205/60 R16
Length
4200 mm1760 mm
Wheelbase
2600 mm2651 mm
Height
1634 mm1612 mm
Width
1821 mm4221 mm
Bootspace
368 litres385 Litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows-
Seating Capacity
5 Person5
Doors
5 Doors5
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
TiltManual Tilt & Telescopic
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
No-
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
No-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Air Conditioner (•Automatic Climate Control • Single Zone Front-row AC zone • Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control• Blower Rear AC zone• Rear AC vents )
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips Electronic
Shift Indicator
NoGear
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
No-
Instantaneous Consumption
NoYes
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueDigital
Average Speed
NoYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesRemote
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body Kit
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable-
Power Windows
Front & Rear-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesRear Sequential
Rear Defogger
NoYes
One Touch -Down
Driver-
Rain-sensing Wipers
No-
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
Black-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black-
Scuff Plates
Optional-
Rear Wiper
NoYes
Boot-lid Opener
Remote OperatedYes
One Touch - Up
Driver-
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
NoYes
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cornering Headlights
NoStatic
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
Centre-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoYes
Automatic Head Lamps
NoYes
Headlights
HalogenLED
Daytime Running Lights
NoLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Follow me home headlamps
No-
Puddle Lamps
No-
Warranty (Years)
3-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited-
Battery Warranty (Years)
8-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)-
iPod Compatibility
No-
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone Calls & Audio Streaming), AUX Compatibility
Speakers
No6
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
AM/FM Radio
No-
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
USB Compatibility
No-
GPS Navigation System
NoYes
Voice Command
NoYes
Aux Compatibility
No-
Display
No7" Touch Screen
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes-
Geo-Fence
Yes-
Find My Car
Yes-
Emergency Call
Yes-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
No-
Hill Descent Control
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)6 Airbags (•Driver •Front Passenger •2 Curtain •Driver Side •Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
NoYes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoYes
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Global NCAP)-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Single Tone-
Driver Armrest
NoYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
No-
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split-
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)8 way manually adjustable ( • Seat: Forward / Back (Manual) •Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual) •Headrest: Up / Down (Manual) •Seat Height: Up / Down (Manual) )
Ventilated Seats
No-
Interior Colours
Black-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
No-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable ( • Seat: Forward / Back (Manual) • Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual) • Headrest: Up / Down (Manual) )
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
16,34,84312,60,490
Ex-Showroom Price
15,49,00010,99,900
RTO
16,0001,20,620
Insurance
69,34339,470
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
35,13927,092
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Great drive dynamicsImpressive claimed rangeBig on cabin space

Cons

Mundane cabin designPaltry feature list

XUV 400 EV Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Mahindra XUV 400 EVundefined | Electric | Automatic₹15.49 - 17.69 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Tata Tigor EVundefined | Electric | Automatic₹12.49 - 13.75 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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