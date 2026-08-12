In 2026, when choosing between the Mahindra XUV 400 EV and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Mahindra XUV 400 EV Price starts at Rs. 15.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for EC Pro 34.5 kWh, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Price starts at Rs. 11.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E NeoDrive. XUV 400 EV gets a battery pack of up to 34.5 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XUV 400 EV vs Urban Cruiser Hyryder Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xuv 400 ev
|Urban cruiser hyryder
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 15.49 Lakhs
|₹ 11.31 Lakhs
|Range
|375-456 km/charge
|950 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|34.5 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|6 Hours 30 Minutes(7.2 kW Ac Charger)
|-