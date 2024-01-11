In 2024 when choosing among the Mahindra XUV 400 EV and Toyota Rumion, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and In 2024 when choosing among the Mahindra XUV 400 EV and Toyota Rumion, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra XUV 400 EV Price starts at Rs 15.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for EC 3.3 KW and Toyota Rumion Price starts at Rs 10.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for S MT. XUV 400 EV gets a battery pack of up to 34.5 kWh. Rumion: 1462 cc engine, 20.51 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less