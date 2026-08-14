In 2026, when choosing between the Mahindra XUV 400 EV and Toyota Innova Hycross, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Mahindra XUV 400 EV Price starts at Rs. 15.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for EC Pro 34.5 kWh, Toyota Innova Hycross Price starts at Rs. 18.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for GX 7 STR. XUV 400 EV gets a battery pack of up to 34.5 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XUV 400 EV vs Innova Hycross Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xuv 400 ev
|Innova hycross
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 15.49 Lakhs
|₹ 18.86 Lakhs
|Range
|375-456 km/charge
|839 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|34.5 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|6 Hours 30 Minutes(7.2 kW Ac Charger)
|-