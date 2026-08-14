In 2026 when choosing among the Mahindra XUV 400 EV and Toyota Innova Crysta, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra XUV 400 EV Price starts at Rs. 15.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for EC Pro 34.5 kWh and Toyota Innova Crysta Price starts at Rs. 19.72 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for GX Diesel Manual 7 STR. XUV 400 EV gets a battery pack of up to 34.5 kWh. Innova Crysta: 2393 cc engine, 9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XUV 400 EV vs Innova Crysta Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xuv 400 ev
|Innova crysta
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 15.49 Lakhs
|₹ 19.72 Lakhs
|Range
|375-456 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|9 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|34.5 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|2393 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|6 Hours 30 Minutes(7.2 kW Ac Charger)
|-