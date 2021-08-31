Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsXUV 400 EV vs Safari [2021-2023]

Mahindra XUV 400 EV vs Tata Safari [2021-2023]

In 2023 when choosing among the Mahindra XUV 400 EV and Tata Safari [2021-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, ...Read More

Filters
XUV 400 EV
Mahindra XUV 400 EV
EC 3.3 KW
₹15.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Safari [2021-2023]
Tata Safari [2021-2023]
XE
₹14.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode-
Driving Range
375 km/charge807
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
8.3 seconds11.65
Transmission
AutomaticManual - 6 Gears
Battery
34.5 kWh, Lithium Ion-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Max Motor Performance
147 bhp 310 Nm-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Max Speed
160 kmph-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
16,90,68317,67,524
Ex-Showroom Price
15,99,00014,99,400
RTO
20,0001,94,375
Insurance
71,18373,249
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
36,33937,990

Popular Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Tata Tigor EVnull | Electric | Automatic11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Mahindra XUV 400 EVnull | Electric | Automatic15.99 - 18.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Tigor EV vs XUV 400 EV

Trending cars

View allPopular Cars