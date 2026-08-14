In 2026 when choosing among the Mahindra XUV 400 EV and Tata Safari [2021-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra XUV 400 EV Price starts at Rs. 15.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for EC Pro 34.5 kWh and Tata Safari [2021-2023] Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE. XUV 400 EV gets a battery pack of up to 34.5 kWh. Safari [2021-2023]: 1956 cc engine, 14.0 to 16.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XUV 400 EV vs Safari [2021-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xuv 400 ev
|Safari [2021-2023]
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 15.49 Lakhs
|₹ 14.99 Lakhs
|Range
|375-456 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|14.0 to 16.1 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|34.5 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1956 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|6 Hours 30 Minutes(7.2 kW Ac Charger)
|-