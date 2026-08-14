In 2026 when choosing among the Mahindra XUV 400 EV and Tata Safari, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra XUV 400 EV Price starts at Rs. 15.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for EC Pro 34.5 kWh and Tata Safari Price starts at Rs. 13.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart Petrol MT. XUV 400 EV gets a battery pack of up to 34.5 kWh. Safari: 1498 cc engine, 14.5 to 16.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XUV 400 EV vs Safari Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xuv 400 ev
|Safari
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 15.49 Lakhs
|₹ 13.29 Lakhs
|Range
|375-456 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|14.5 to 16.3 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|34.5 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1498 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|6 Hours 30 Minutes(7.2 kW Ac Charger)
|-