In 2026, when choosing between the Mahindra XUV 400 EV and Tata Punch EV [2024-2026], assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Mahindra XUV 400 EV Price starts at Rs. 15.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for EC Pro 34.5 kWh, Tata Punch EV [2024-2026] Price starts at Rs. 9.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Smart 3.3. XUV 400 EV gets a battery pack of up to 34.5 kWh. Punch EV [2024-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 25 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XUV 400 EV vs Punch EV [2024-2026] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xuv 400 ev
|Punch ev [2024-2026]
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 15.49 Lakhs
|₹ 9.99 Lakhs
|Range
|375-456 km/charge
|315-421 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|34.5 kWh
|25 kWh
|Charging Time
|6 Hours 30 Minutes(7.2 kW Ac Charger)
|3 Hours 36 Minutes(7.2 kW AC Charger)