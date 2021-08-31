In 2023 when choosing among the Mahindra XUV 400 EV and Tata Harrier [2019-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, In 2023 when choosing among the Mahindra XUV 400 EV and Tata Harrier [2019-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra XUV 400 EV Price starts at Rs 15.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for EC 3.3 KW and Tata Harrier [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs 13.84 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE. XUV 400 EV gets a battery pack of up to 34.5 kWh. Harrier [2019-2023]: 1956 cc engine, 16.35 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less