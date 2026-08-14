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Mahindra XUV 400 EV vs Skoda karoq

In 2026 when choosing among the Mahindra XUV 400 EV and Skoda karoq, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra XUV 400 EV Price starts at Rs. 15.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for EC Pro 34.5 kWh and Skoda karoq Price starts at Rs. 24.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Karoq 1.5 TSI. XUV 400 EV gets a battery pack of up to 34.5 kWh. karoq: 1498 cc engine, 14.49 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XUV 400 EV vs karoq Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xuv 400 ev Karoq
BrandMahindraSkoda
Price₹ 15.49 Lakhs₹ 24.99 Lakhs
Range375-456 km/charge-
Mileage-14.49 kmpl
Battery Capacity34.5 kWh-
Engine Capacity-1498 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time6 Hours 30 Minutes(7.2 kW Ac Charger)-

Filters
XUV 400 EV
Mahindra XUV 400 EV
EC Pro 34.5 kWh
₹15.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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karoq
Skoda karoq
Karoq 1.5 TSI
₹24.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Mahindra XUV 400 EV Visual Comparison

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Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode-
Battery Capacity
34.5 kWh-
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle-
Driving Range
375 Km724.5 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
310 Nm250 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
148 bhp148 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Motor Performance
148 bhp 310 Nm-
Charging Time
6 Hours 30 Minutes(7.2 kW Ac Charger)-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Max Speed
150 Kmph-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.3 metres5.1 metres
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
205 / 65 R16215 / 55 R17
Wheels
Steel RimsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Twist beam suspension with coil springTwist-beam axle
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut with anti-roll barMcPherson suspension with lower triangular links and torsion stabiliser
Rear Tyres
205 / 65 R16215 / 55 R17
Length
4200 mm4382 mm
Wheelbase
2600 mm2638 mm
Height
1634 mm1624 mm
Width
1821 mm1841 mm
Bootspace
368 litres521 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoYes
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Parking Assist
NoReverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
Yes3
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
NoDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
NoYes
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueDigital
Average Speed
NoYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
NoCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoPanoramic Sunroof
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
NoYes
One Touch -Down
DriverAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
BlackChrome
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBody Coloured
Scuff Plates
Optional-
Rear Wiper
NoYes
Boot-lid Opener
Remote OperatedElectric Tailgate Release
One Touch - Up
DriverAll
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
NoYes
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
NoYes
Cornering Headlights
NoActive
Glove Box Lamp
NoYes
Cabin Lamps
CentreFront and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoDriver & Co-Driver
Rear Reading Lamp
NoYes
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoMulti-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
NoYes
Headlights
HalogenLED
Daytime Running Lights
NoLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Follow me home headlamps
NoYes
Puddle Lamps
NoYes
Warranty (Years)
34
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
8-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
NoYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
No6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
AM/FM Radio
NoYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
USB Compatibility
NoYes
GPS Navigation System
NoYes
Voice Command
NoYes
Aux Compatibility
NoYes
Display
NoTouch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
YesNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
YesNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesNo
Geo-Fence
YesNo
Find My Car
YesNo
Emergency Call
YesNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)9 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph-
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoYes
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Global NCAP)-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricLeather
Interiors
Single ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
NoYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoYes
Rear Armrest
NoWith Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)10 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Interior Colours
BlackStone Beige and Black
Rear Passenger Seats Type
NoBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoYes
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
16,34,84328,87,540
Ex-Showroom Price
15,49,00024,99,000
RTO
16,0002,65,900
Insurance
69,3431,05,992
Accessories Charges
016,648
FastTag Charges
5000
Other Charges
00
EMI
35,13962,064
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Great drive dynamicsImpressive claimed rangeBig on cabin space

Cons

Mundane cabin designPaltry feature list

XUV 400 EV Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Mahindra XUV 400 EVundefined | Electric | Automatic₹15.49 - 17.69 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Tata Tigor EVundefined | Electric | Automatic₹12.49 - 13.75 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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