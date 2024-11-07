In 2026 when choosing among the Mahindra XUV 400 EV and MG Hector Plus [2023-2025], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra XUV 400 EV Price starts at Rs. 15.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for EC Pro 34.5 kWh and MG Hector Plus [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 17.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Style 2.0 Diesel 6 STR. XUV 400 EV gets a battery pack of up to 34.5 kWh. Hector Plus [2023-2025]: 1451 cc engine, 12.34 to 15.58 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XUV 400 EV vs Hector Plus [2023-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xuv 400 ev
|Hector plus [2023-2025]
|Brand
|Mahindra
|MG
|Price
|₹ 15.49 Lakhs
|₹ 17.5 Lakhs
|Range
|375-456 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|12.34 to 15.58 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|34.5 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1451 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|6 Hours 30 Minutes(7.2 kW Ac Charger)
|-