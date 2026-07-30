In 2026 when choosing among the Mahindra XUV 400 EV and Maruti Suzuki XL6, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra XUV 400 EV Price starts at Rs. 15.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for EC Pro 34.5 kWh and Maruti Suzuki XL6 Price starts at Rs. 11.57 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Zeta MT Petrol. XUV 400 EV gets a battery pack of up to 34.5 kWh. XL6: 1462 cc engine, 20.27 to 26.32 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XUV 400 EV vs XL6 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xuv 400 ev
|Xl6
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 15.49 Lakhs
|₹ 11.57 Lakhs
|Range
|375-456 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|20.27 to 26.32 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|34.5 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1462 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|6 Hours 30 Minutes(7.2 kW Ac Charger)
|-