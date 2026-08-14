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Mahindra XUV 400 EV vs Maruti Suzuki Jimny

In 2026 when choosing among the Mahindra XUV 400 EV and Maruti Suzuki Jimny, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra XUV 400 EV Price starts at Rs. 15.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for EC Pro 34.5 kWh and Maruti Suzuki Jimny Price starts at Rs. 12.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Zeta MT. XUV 400 EV gets a battery pack of up to 34.5 kWh. Jimny: 1462 cc engine, 16.39 to 16.94 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XUV 400 EV vs Jimny Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xuv 400 ev Jimny
BrandMahindraMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 15.49 Lakhs₹ 12.31 Lakhs
Range375-456 km/charge-
Mileage-16.39 to 16.94 kmpl
Battery Capacity34.5 kWh-
Engine Capacity-1462 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual, Automatic
Charging Time6 Hours 30 Minutes(7.2 kW Ac Charger)-

Filters
XUV 400 EV
Mahindra XUV 400 EV
EC Pro 34.5 kWh
₹15.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Jimny
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
Zeta MT
₹12.31 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Mahindra XUV 400 EV Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Rear Right Side
Side Mirror Body
Dashboard
Front Right Side
Headlight
Grille
Gear Shifter
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving ModeIdle Start/Stop
Battery Capacity
34.5 kWh-
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle-
Driving Range
375 Km678 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
310 Nm134 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport ModeManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
148 bhp103 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD4WD
Max Motor Performance
148 bhp 310 Nm-
Charging Time
6 Hours 30 Minutes(7.2 kW Ac Charger)-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Max Speed
150 Kmph-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.3 metres5.7 metres
Rear Brake Type
DiscDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
205 / 65 R16195 / 80 R15
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Twist beam suspension with coil spring3-Link Rigid Axle Type With Coil Spring
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut with anti-roll bar3-Link Rigid Axle Type With Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
205 / 65 R16195 / 80 R15
Length
4200 mm3985 mm
Wheelbase
2600 mm2590 mm
Height
1634 mm1720 mm
Width
1821 mm1645 mm
Bootspace
368 litres208 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person4 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoReverse Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone with Fan speed control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No-
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
NoAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
NoYes
Gear Indicator
No-
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueAnalogue
Average Speed
NoYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesYes
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
NoYes
One Touch -Down
DriverDriver
Rain-sensing Wipers
No-
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBlack
Interior Door Handles
BlackSilver
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBlack
Scuff Plates
OptionalNo
Rear Wiper
NoYes
Boot-lid Opener
Remote OperatedInternal
One Touch - Up
DriverDriver
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
NoNo
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cup Holders
Front Only-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
CentreFront and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
NoNo
Tail Lights
LEDHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
No-
Warranty (Years)
3-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited-
Battery Warranty (Years)
8-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (Wireless) & Apple CarPlay (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone Calls & Audio Streaming
Speakers
No4
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
AM/FM Radio
NoYes
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
USB Compatibility
NoYes
GPS Navigation System
NoYes
Voice Command
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
No-
Display
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
YesNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
YesNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesNo
Geo-Fence
YesNo
Find My Car
YesNo
Emergency Call
YesNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Hill Descent Control
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesNo
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Global NCAP)Not Tested
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Single Tone-
Driver Armrest
No-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
No-
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split40:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Ventilated Seats
No-
Interior Colours
Black-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
NoBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
FullInclined
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)4 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
16,34,84313,98,056
Ex-Showroom Price
15,49,00012,31,500
RTO
16,0001,27,980
Insurance
69,34338,076
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
35,13930,049
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Great drive dynamicsImpressive claimed rangeBig on cabin space

Cons

Mundane cabin designPaltry feature list

XUV 400 EV Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Mahindra XUV 400 EVundefined | Electric | Automatic₹15.49 - 17.69 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Tata Tigor EVundefined | Electric | Automatic₹12.49 - 13.75 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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