HomeCompare CarsXUV 400 EV vs Jimny

Mahindra XUV 400 EV vs Maruti Suzuki Jimny

XUV 400 EV
Mahindra XUV 400 EV
EC 3.3 KW
₹15.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Jimny
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
Zeta MT
₹12.74 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving ModeIdle Start/Stop
Driving Range
375 km/charge678 Km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
8.3 seconds-
Transmission
AutomaticManual - 5 Gears
Battery
34.5 kWh, Lithium Ion-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Max Motor Performance
147 bhp 310 Nm-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Max Speed
160 kmph-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
16,90,68314,74,809
Ex-Showroom Price
15,99,00012,74,000
RTO
20,0001,39,400
Insurance
71,18360,909
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
36,33931,699
Expert Reviews
0 out of 5
Verdict

