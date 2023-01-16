HT Auto
XUV 400 EV
Mahindra XUV 400 EV
EC 3.3 KW
₹15.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Invicto
Maruti Suzuki Invicto
Zeta Plus 7 STR
₹24.79 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving ModeRegenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Driving Range
375 km/charge1208 Km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
8.3 seconds9.5 seconds
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic (EV/Hybrid), Paddle Shift
Battery
34.5 kWh, Lithium IonNickel Metal Hydride,Battery Placed Under Front Seats
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Max Motor Performance
147 bhp 310 Nm112 bhp @ 4000 rpm, 206 Nm
Fuel Type
ElectricHybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Max Speed
160 kmph-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
16,90,68328,70,449
Ex-Showroom Price
15,99,00024,79,000
RTO
20,0002,63,900
Insurance
71,1831,27,049
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
36,33961,697
Expert Reviews
