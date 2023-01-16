Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Others
|Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
|Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
|Driving Range
|375 km/charge
|1208 Km
|Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
|8.3 seconds
|9.5 seconds
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic (EV/Hybrid), Paddle Shift
|Battery
|34.5 kWh, Lithium Ion
|Nickel Metal Hydride,Battery Placed Under Front Seats
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS6 Phase 2
|Max Motor Performance
|147 bhp 310 Nm
|112 bhp @ 4000 rpm, 206 Nm
|Fuel Type
|Electric
|Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
|Max Speed
|160 kmph
|-
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Manual)
|Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|On-Road Price
|₹16,90,683
|₹28,70,449
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹15,99,000
|₹24,79,000
|RTO
|₹20,000
|₹2,63,900
|Insurance
|₹71,183
|₹1,27,049
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹36,339
|₹61,697