In 2026, when choosing between the Mahindra XUV 400 EV and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Mahindra XUV 400 EV Price starts at Rs. 15.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for EC Pro 34.5 kWh, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Price starts at Rs. 10.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma Smart Hybrid. XUV 400 EV gets a battery pack of up to 34.5 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XUV 400 EV vs Grand Vitara Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xuv 400 ev
|Grand vitara
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 15.49 Lakhs
|₹ 10.77 Lakhs
|Range
|375-456 km/charge
|950 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|34.5 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|6 Hours 30 Minutes(7.2 kW Ac Charger)
|-