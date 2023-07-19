In 2026 when choosing among the Mahindra XUV 400 EV and Mahindra XUV500, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra XUV 400 EV Price starts at Rs. 15.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for EC Pro 34.5 kWh and Mahindra XUV500 Price starts at Rs. 13.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W5. XUV 400 EV gets a battery pack of up to 34.5 kWh. XUV500: 2179 cc engine, 15.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XUV 400 EV vs XUV500 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xuv 400 ev
|Xuv500
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Mahindra
|Price
|₹ 15.49 Lakhs
|₹ 13.15 Lakhs
|Range
|375-456 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|15.1 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|34.5 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|2179 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|6 Hours 30 Minutes(7.2 kW Ac Charger)
|-