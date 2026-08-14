XUV300 Turbo Sport vs Vento Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xuv300 turbo sport Vento Brand Mahindra Volkswagen Price ₹ 9.31 Lakhs ₹ 10 Lakhs Mileage 18.2 kmpl 16.3 to 17.6 kmpl Engine Capacity 1197 cc 999 cc Transmission Manual Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport and Volkswagen Vento, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport Price starts at Rs. 9.31 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W4, Volkswagen Vento Price starts at Rs. 10 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Comfortline 1.0L TSI. XUV300 Turbo Sport: 1197 cc engine, 18.2 kmpl mileage. Vento: 999 cc engine, 16.3 to 17.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.