In 2026 when choosing among the Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport Price starts at Rs. 9.31 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W4 and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Price starts at Rs. 11.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E NeoDrive. XUV300 Turbo Sport: 1197 cc engine, 18.2 kmpl mileage. Urban Cruiser Hyryder: 1462 cc engine, 19.2 to 27.97 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XUV300 Turbo Sport vs Urban Cruiser Hyryder Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xuv300 turbo sport
|Urban cruiser hyryder
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 9.31 Lakhs
|₹ 11.31 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|950 km/charge
|Mileage
|18.2 kmpl
|19.2 to 27.97 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1197 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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