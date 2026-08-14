In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport and Toyota Urban Cruiser, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport Price starts at Rs. 9.31 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W4, Toyota Urban Cruiser Price starts at Rs. 8.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Mid Grade MT. XUV300 Turbo Sport: 1197 cc engine, 18.2 kmpl mileage. Urban Cruiser: 1462 cc engine, 17 to 18.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XUV300 Turbo Sport vs Urban Cruiser Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xuv300 turbo sport
|Urban cruiser
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 9.31 Lakhs
|₹ 8.5 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.2 kmpl
|17 to 18.7 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1197 cc
|1462 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|4