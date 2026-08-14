In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport Price starts at Rs. 9.31 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W4, Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Price starts at Rs. 7.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E 1.2 Petrol MT. XUV300 Turbo Sport: 1197 cc engine, 18.2 kmpl mileage. Urban Cruiser Taisor: 998 cc engine, 20.01 to 28.51 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XUV300 Turbo Sport vs Urban Cruiser Taisor Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xuv300 turbo sport
|Urban cruiser taisor
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 9.31 Lakhs
|₹ 7.76 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.2 kmpl
|20.01 to 28.51 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1197 cc
|998 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|4