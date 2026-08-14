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Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport vs Toyota Glanza

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport and Toyota Glanza, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport Price starts at Rs. 9.31 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W4, Toyota Glanza Price starts at Rs. 6.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E. XUV300 Turbo Sport: 1197 cc engine, 18.2 kmpl mileage. Glanza: 1197 cc engine, 22.3 to 30.61 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XUV300 Turbo Sport vs Glanza Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xuv300 turbo sport Glanza
BrandMahindraToyota
Price₹ 9.31 Lakhs₹ 6.39 Lakhs
Mileage18.2 kmpl22.3 to 30.61 kmpl
Engine Capacity1197 cc1197 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders34

Filters
XUV300 Turbo Sport
Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport
W4
₹9.31 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Glanza
Toyota Glanza
E
₹6.39 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
1.2 Turbo1.2L VVT
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
230 Nm @ 1500 rpm113 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
129 bhp @ 5000 rpm89 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1197 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.3 metres4.9 metres
Rear Brake Type
DiscDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
205 / 65 R16185 / 65 R15
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Twist beam suspension with coil springTorsion Beam
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut with anti-roll barMacPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
205 / 65 R16185 / 65 R15
Bootspace
257 litres318 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
42 litres37 litres
Ground Clearance
180 mm-
Length
3995 mm3990 mm
Wheelbase
2600 mm2520 mm
Height
1627 mm1500 mm
Width
1821 mm1745 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
NoYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
NoNo
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
NoYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
NoNo
Rub - Strips
BlackNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically AdjustableNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableInternally Adjustable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoNo
Rear Defogger
NoYes
One Touch -Down
DriverDriver
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBlack
Interior Door Handles
BlackBlack
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
YesNo
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBlack
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Tailgate Release
One Touch - Up
NoDriver
Driver Armrest Storage
NoNo
Sunglass Holder
YesNo
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
NoYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Co-Driver OnlyNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen Projector
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
NoNo
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
YesNo
Speakers
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesNo
AM/FM Radio
YesNo
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Available
USB Compatibility
YesNo
GPS Navigation System
YesNo
Display
TFT DisplayNo
Aux Compatibility
YesNo
Voice Command
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
NoNo
Emergency Call
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Hill Descent Control
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
NoNo
Blind Spot Detection
NoNo
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Global NCAP)Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoNo
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Single ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Split Rear Seat
No60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Piano BlackBlack / Blue
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
10,56,4047,36,803
Ex-Showroom Price
9,30,5016,39,300
RTO
77,13559,230
Insurance
48,26837,773
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
22,70615,836

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