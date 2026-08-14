In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport and Tata Tiago NRG, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport Price starts at Rs. 9.31 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W4, Tata Tiago NRG Price starts at Rs. 7.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XZ MT. XUV300 Turbo Sport: 1197 cc engine, 18.2 kmpl mileage. Tiago NRG: 1199 cc engine, 20.09 to 26.49 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XUV300 Turbo Sport vs Tiago NRG Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xuv300 turbo sport
|Tiago nrg
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 9.31 Lakhs
|₹ 7.2 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.2 kmpl
|20.09 to 26.49 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1197 cc
|1199 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|3