XUV300 Turbo Sport vs Tiago EV [2022-2026] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xuv300 turbo sport Tiago ev [2022-2026] Brand Mahindra Tata Price ₹ 9.31 Lakhs ₹ 7.99 Lakhs Range - 250-315 km/charge Mileage 18.2 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 19.2 kWh Engine Capacity 1197 cc - Transmission Manual Automatic Charging Time - 2 Hours 36 Minutes(7.2 kW AC Charger)

In 2026 when choosing among the Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport and Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport Price starts at Rs. 9.31 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W4 and Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE Medium Range. XUV300 Turbo Sport: 1197 cc engine, 18.2 kmpl mileage. Tiago EV [2022-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 19.2 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.