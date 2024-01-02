Saved Articles

Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport vs Tata Tiago

In 2024 when choosing between the Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport and Tata Tiago, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

XUV300 Turbo Sport
Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport
W6
₹10.35 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Tiago
Tata Tiago
XE
₹5.60 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine
1197 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 2 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
1.2 Turbo PetrolRevotron 1.2 L
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
129 bhp @ 5000 rpm85 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
230 Nm @ 1500 rpm113 Nm @ 3300 rpm
Mileage (ARAI)
18.2 kmpl19.8
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedNo
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
--
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cruise Control
NoNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,03,1146,26,425
Ex-Showroom Price
10,35,0005,59,900
RTO
1,15,50031,396
Insurance
52,11434,629
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
25,85913,464

