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HomeCompare CarsXUV300 Turbo Sport vs Punch EV [2024-2026]

Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport vs Tata Punch EV [2024-2026]

In 2026 when choosing among the Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport and Tata Punch EV [2024-2026], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport Price starts at Rs. 9.31 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W4 and Tata Punch EV [2024-2026] Price starts at Rs. 9.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Smart 3.3. XUV300 Turbo Sport: 1197 cc engine, 18.2 kmpl mileage. Punch EV [2024-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 25 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XUV300 Turbo Sport vs Punch EV [2024-2026] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xuv300 turbo sport Punch ev [2024-2026]
BrandMahindraTata
Price₹ 9.31 Lakhs₹ 9.99 Lakhs
Range-315-421 km/charge
Mileage18.2 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-25 kWh
Engine Capacity1197 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-3 Hours 36 Minutes(7.2 kW AC Charger)

Filters
XUV300 Turbo Sport
Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport
W4
₹9.31 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Punch EV [2024-2026]
Tata Punch EV [2024-2026]
Smart 3.3
₹9.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
1.2 Turbo-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
230 Nm @ 1500 rpm-
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsAutomatic - 1 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
129 bhp @ 5000 rpm-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2-
Engine
1197 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Minimum Turning Radius
5.3 metres5 metres
Rear Brake Type
DiscDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
205 / 65 R16185 / 70 R15
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Twist beam suspension with coil springSemi-independent Twist Beam With Coil Spring And Shock Absorber
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut with anti-roll barIndependent, Lower Wishbone, McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
205 / 65 R16185 / 70 R15
Bootspace
257 litres366 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
42 litres37 litres
Ground Clearance
180 mm190 mm
Length
3995 mm3857 mm
Wheelbase
2600 mm2445 mm
Height
1627 mm1633 mm
Width
1821 mm1742 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
NoNo
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicNo
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
NoYes
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
NoYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteWith Key
Panaromic Sunroof
NoNo
Rub - Strips
BlackNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically AdjustableNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront Only
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableInternally Adjustable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoYes
Rear Defogger
NoNo
One Touch -Down
DriverNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBlack
Interior Door Handles
BlackBlack
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
YesNo
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBlack
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Tailgate Release
One Touch - Up
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
No-
Sunglass Holder
YesNo
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Cooled Glove Box
NoYes
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
NoNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Co-Driver OnlyDriver & Co-Driver
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenLED
Tail Lights
LEDHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
NoNo
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
YesNo
Speakers
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesNo
AM/FM Radio
YesNo
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Available
USB Compatibility
YesNo
GPS Navigation System
YesNo
Display
TFT DisplayNo
Aux Compatibility
YesNo
Voice Command
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
NoNo
Emergency Call
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
NoNo
Blind Spot Detection
NoNo
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
NoYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Global NCAP)5 Star (Global NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Single ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)
Interior Colours
Piano BlackBlack / White
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
10,56,40410,49,577
Ex-Showroom Price
9,30,5019,99,000
RTO
77,13511,000
Insurance
48,26839,077
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
22,70622,559
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Stylish front face designPlenty of features in the cabinDecent range

Cons

Space in the rear is still limitedShould have had more unique design highlight at the back

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