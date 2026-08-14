XUV300 Turbo Sport vs Punch EV [2024-2026] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xuv300 turbo sport Punch ev [2024-2026] Brand Mahindra Tata Price ₹ 9.31 Lakhs ₹ 9.99 Lakhs Range - 315-421 km/charge Mileage 18.2 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 25 kWh Engine Capacity 1197 cc - Transmission Manual Automatic Charging Time - 3 Hours 36 Minutes(7.2 kW AC Charger)

In 2026 when choosing among the Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport and Tata Punch EV [2024-2026], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport Price starts at Rs. 9.31 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W4 and Tata Punch EV [2024-2026] Price starts at Rs. 9.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Smart 3.3. XUV300 Turbo Sport: 1197 cc engine, 18.2 kmpl mileage. Punch EV [2024-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 25 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.