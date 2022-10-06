HT Auto
XUV300 Turbo Sport
Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport
W6
₹10.35 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Punch
Tata Punch
Pure MT
₹5.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine
1197 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Engine Type
1.2 Turbo Petrol1.2 Revotron
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
129 bhp @ 5000 rpm86 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
230 Nm @ 1500 rpm113 Nm @ 3300 rpm
Mileage (ARAI)
18.2 kmpl18.97
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedNo
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
--
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cruise Control
NoNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,03,1146,14,688
Ex-Showroom Price
10,35,0005,49,000
RTO
1,15,50030,960
Insurance
52,11434,228
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
25,85913,212
