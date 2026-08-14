In 2026 when choosing among the Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport and Tata Nexon EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport Price starts at Rs. 9.31 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W4 and Tata Nexon EV Price starts at Rs. 12.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Creative Plus Medium Range. XUV300 Turbo Sport: 1197 cc engine, 18.2 kmpl mileage. Nexon EV gets a battery pack of up to 30 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XUV300 Turbo Sport vs Nexon EV Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xuv300 turbo sport
|Nexon ev
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 9.31 Lakhs
|₹ 12.49 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|325-465 km/charge
|Mileage
|18.2 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|30 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|1197 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4 Hours 20 Minutes (7.2 kW AC Charger)